Testing demand for social and affordable homes in Plumbridge

A HOUSING needs test to uncover the demand for social and affordable housing in Plumbridge is now being conducted by the Housing Executive alongside the Rural Housing Association.

Pamela Johnston, Rural and Regeneration manager at the Executive, explained, “A Rural Housing Needs Test is an opportunity for people in Plumbridge and the surrounding district to discuss housing options in the area.

“Quite often, especially when we have very few social homes in an area, people don’t see the value of coming forward to put their name on the waiting list.

“But we use the local waiting list to determine housing need and to support housing associations in developing new homes, so it’s vitally important that people tell us there is a demand. If we find there is demand for new homes, then we can engage with a housing association to examine the potential for a new-build scheme in the district.”

Potential residents are being urged to register their interest in living in the area before Friday February 28, by calling 07788661993 or emailing rural.housing@ nihe.gov.uk.

An online form has also been made available and can be accessed by visiting www.nihe. gov.uk/plumbridge-latent-demand