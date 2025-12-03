The Beragh man who became a big part of Cookstown community

BORN in Beragh, Frank McCrystal subsequently moved to Cookstown where mourners at his funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Church were told that he had been welcomed and became an integral part of the local community.

He was described as a man with many gifts, and the biggest of these was his ability to talk and engage with people easily.

Frank was always a welcoming man, and always loved his wife, Rose, and children.

“It was a credit to Cookstown, the community and its people for the way in which they welcomed Frank, Rose and the family,” the priest at his funeral said.

“Frank was blessed with many gifts. He started with hopes and dreams at Beragh, and went to many dancehalls and dances before ending up with a pretty little girl from Derry.

“Frank was fond of dancing and singing. He fully believed in God and Johnny Cash – two men together. They were most important to him.

“He also loved whiskey. Bushmills was his first and gave him a toast to life. He brought everything into life that he could and was a man of deep faith, and he walked the faith which came from his heart. It was very much in his heart.”

The congregation was told that his adopted home of Cookstown became very much part of his life and was thankful for the gift of family which surrounded him.

“His family brought to him happiness and it was a wonderful gift to him to see his grandchildren coming into the world. He was proud of each one of them, his children and grandchildren.

“Frank was ready for his end. He knew that it had approached and he shed tears of joys because his faith made him sure that he was going to be joined again with his wife, Rose.”