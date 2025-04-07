The mystery of the vanishing cats in Cookstown

RESIDENTS in a Cookstown estate have been left devastated, angry and searching for answers after a disturbing series of events in which up to 16 cats have gone missing in recent months – with growing fears that the disappearances are not by chance.

The unsettling pattern, which began in the Westbury area of the town last November, has seen family pets vanish, with most incidents suspiciously occurring within the same two-week window.

Of the 16 missing cats, only two have returned – both injured, and both with wounds confirmed by a local vet ‘likely’ to have been caused by a human.

Advertisement

A concerned Westbury resident, who wished to remain anonymous, described the ordeal as ‘sinister’.

“These cats are not going missing because of free roaming,” the resident said.

“I would urge everyone to keep a look out for these cats in case they have been… dumped at a different location.”

The resident said that many families in the Westbury area have been left ‘heartbroken’.

“This matter has now been recognised by the PSNI and any information regarding suspicious behaviour, the luring of cats, cat cages or unusual routines of neighbours in Westbury are urged to be reported.”

It is understood that one resident has lost two cats in under a year.

Cookstown councillor Kerri Martin condemned the incidents, calling them ‘awful’ and ‘more than a coincidence’.

Advertisement

“It’s just horrible that this is happening in our town,” Cllr Martin said.

“With 16 reports now, it’s clear this isn’t random.

“I encourage anyone with information, no matter how small, to speak to the police.”