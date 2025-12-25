The people making Christmas Day better for others

CHRISTMAS Day will today be made a little brighter for local children in need this year through the Give A Gift Appeal.

The appeal was undertaken by the STRIVE programme through Include Youth, a youth-led initiative supported by PEACEPLUS and managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). STRIVE focuses on five core strands: Good relations, citizenship, personal development, employability, and positive progression.

Working in conjunction with Fountain Street Community Association in Strabane and Lifford/Clonleigh Resource Centre, the annual appeal received over 600 new toys, helping to brighten the festive season for countless families across the Strabane district and Donegal.

The appeal was led entirely by pupils from Mulroy College, Deele College, and Royal and Prior, who took responsibility for every aspect of the project – from planning and fundraising to wrapping and delivering each gift for a deserving child.

Co-ordinator at STRIVE, Niall Cooke, spoke about how the appeal highlights STRIVE’s ethos, saying, “This project is a fantastic example of youth leadership in action. The young people involved showed real commitment, compassion and determination, and they should be incredibly proud of the difference they have made. STRIVE is about empowering young people to create positive change in their communities, and this Give a Gift appeal truly reflects that.”

In addition, Niall extended his thanks to everyone who made the appeal a success.