“The sights I saw still live with me,” says Omagh police officer

POLICE officers who were on duty in Omagh on the day of the bombing today told the public inquiry into the atrocity about the traumatic scenes they witnessed.

Five members of the RUC gave testimonial evidence on the penultimate hearing of this stage of the inquiry, which aims to decide on whether the attack was preventable.

They included the two most senior officers in the town, and a number of constables, including Superintendent Norman Haslett.

Advertisement

He was based in Omagh at that time and is currently district commander in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.

The Sub-Divisional Commander in Omagh at the time was James Baxter.

He had been on a day trip on August 15 when he received a call that a bomb had exploded in the town and immediately went to the scene.

He said that the impact of the bombing had ultimately resulted in him leaving the RUC earlier than he had intended, and referred to the impact of what he said were 70 hoax bomb warnings in the aftermath of the August 15 explosion.

“During August 16, I attempted to visit many of the bereaved homes as possible to pay my personal respects and to offer whatever assistance I could,” he said.

“After visiting several homes, I found this to be the most difficult and emotional duty of my career to meet with family members devastated by their loss in such an horrific manner.”

Phil Marshall, who was duty sergeant in Omagh that day, said he was at the courthouse when the bomb exploded. He spent the next four hours directing operations on Market Street, including the recovery of the remains of those who had been killed.

Advertisement

He said that as he moved further down Market Street, the situation had become progressively worse. One of the things which struck him was the noise in that area, and that he felt like ‘running away.’

Mr Marshall said that he had been struck by the impact on young police constables who were working with him at the time, many of whom he said were only teenagers.

Richard Scott, who has since set up the Military and Police Support organisation, said they had been acutely aware of the need to treat the remains of the dead with dignity and respect when they were being recovered from the scene.

“I suppose this was the worst part of the day for me, as we lifted young and old with varying degrees of injuries. The sights I saw still live with me. There are visions I still hold but I do not want to go into detail on this day. Needless to say it was horrific and still disturbs me.

“One of the most important points that I’ve tried to emphasise over the years is how we treated the bodies. Everyone was treated with respect.”

Norman Haslett said he had written to the family of Blasco and subsequently received a response which he still treasures today.

“I can honestly say in good conscience that we did everything we could to try and save and preserve the life of the innocent people of Omagh on that day,” he added.

Custody Sergeant Julian Elliot was given the task of setting up the incident room at Omagh Leisure Centre on the evening of August 15.

He told the public inquiry of how he had so much wanted to help the families there waiting for news of their loved one, but was prevented from giving them information due to protocols that were in place.

“I decided to take my uniform head off and out my human head on. I thought that if I was one of these poor people, I would want to know,” he said.

“One by one, I said ‘walk with me. My name is Julian and I run the incident centre here. I can’t officially say with a police officer’s hat on and tell you, but as a human being I can tell you. I’m doing this as a human. Do you want to know what I know,” he said in a statement read to the Inquiry.

“Some said that I know that my son or daughter or mother is dead. I know that they’re gone, please tell me. We need to be put out of our misery. We were prepared for the worst. I feel that they have been taken. Some said this and said nothing.”