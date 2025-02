A STRABANE musician has expressed his delight after a piece of his music was featured in a Super Bowl commercial watched by more than 100 million people worldwide.

Chris McMullan, a well-known uilleann piper in Ireland’s traditional music scene, had his work selected for an advertisement promoting the web hosting platform Squarespace.

The high-profile ad, starring Irish actor Barry Keoghan and a donkey named Mosley, showcased the beauty of the Irish countryside and was broadcast during the coverage of Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX on Amerivcan broadcaster Fox.

Advertisement

Chris described the experience as ‘surreal’ after seeing his music reach such a vast audience.

“It’s a surreal feeling to have my music played to that many people, coming from a small town and playing such a niche musical instrument,” he said. “It’s great for more of the world to hear it.”

Squarespace has built a reputation for viral Super Bowl ads, previously featuring Hollywood stars such as Martin Scorsese and Adam Driver.

With last year’s game drawing over 120 million viewers in the US alone, Fox reportedly charged at least $7 million for a 30-second commercial slot in this year’s broadcast.

For those interested in hearing more of McMullan’s music, his work is available on streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify. He can also be followed on social media for updates on his latest projects.