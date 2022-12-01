Theft of mobility scooter ‘a nasty offence’

A GREENCASTLE man has admitted stealing a mobility scooter from outside a shop in Ballygawley in October last year.
Cathair Hughes (23), of Blackbog Road admitted the charge of stealing the mobility scooter worth £570 as the case was set to go to contest in Dungannon Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He also admitted a charge of careless driving, reduced from dangerous driving by the Prosecution Service, and driving while using a hand-held mobile phone.
The incident, which was videoed in Ballygawley last year, went viral. In one video filmed by a witness, a man can be seen attaching the scooter to his vehicle with a tow rope outside Gormley’s Bar on Church Street and then driving in the direction of St Mary’s Primary School. In a second video filmed by the perpetrator driving the vehicle, the now destroyed mobility scooter could be seen being towed down a rural road.
Defence barrister, Fintan McAleer told the court that Hughes paid compensation of £570 to the victim the day after the incident. He requested that the defendant be sentenced ‘now’ at the court sitting.
However, District Judge Stephen Keown ordered a pre-sentence report be compiled.
He said, “This is a nasty offence. It is a serious matter.”
Hughes will appear back before the court for sentencing on January 11.
