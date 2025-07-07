“There was no better man”, priest tells Paul Corrigan’s funeral

MOURNERS at the funeral of Paul Corrigan today heard how he was someone who used his ‘words, actions and talents’ to build up other people.

St Mary’s Church in Killyclogher was filled to capacity for the Requiem Mass for the 54 year-old. He died last Thursday following a tragic incident at St Mary’s Primary School in the village which evoked widespread shock and sadness.

Members of Mr Corrigan’s family, many of his friends and members of the local school communities attended the funeral this morning.

In his homily, Fr Declan McGeehan, said that Paul had always worked to encourage those he met, and encouraged everyone he met to share their burdens, and bring light and joy to those around him.

“From his earliest days, Paul was a real family man, and the youngest son of the late Bridie and Patsy Corrigan. He remained devoted to his parents throughout his life and, as the youngest boy, he was able to get away with things that the rest of his siblings would not have,” Fr McGeehan said.

Mr Corrigan attended Recarson Primary School and St Patrick’s High School before beginning work. Fr McGeehan said that one of Mr Corrigan’s workmates over more than two decades said that he ‘had not stopped laughing in all the time he knew him.’

“Paul was equally devoted to his brothers and sister, and to the wider family circle. He was in many ways the lynchpin of the families, he was the one who kept in contact with everyone else, visited relatives, phoned those away from home and kept everyone to to date,” Fr McGeehan added.

“From his days in Recarson Primary School, and St Patrick’s school, Paul made many friends. He was a loyal and steadfast friend to many through thick and thin. He was a rock to many of them, a confidant and someone that they could depend on.

“He was always willing and ready to lend a hand and generous, especially to those who were in difficulties. With his jovial nature, he was able to lighten the mood even in the darkest moments.”

There was laughter among the congregation when Fr McGeehan told the story of how, on the day he was interviewed for the job of caretaker at Christ the King Primary School, Mr Corrigan arrived earlier and lay on the couch in the sitting room of the parochial house. He got the job.

“His jokes endeared him to everyone. He took immense pride in his work. The school was immaculate, he was great for gadgets and he was great with the children. They all adored him in the school and the staff thought the world of him,” Fr McGeehan added.

He said that Mr Corrigan was ‘heartbroken’ when his friend ‘Big John Coulter’ died in 2020. Fr McGeehan said that Paul had met his wife, Izzy, through John and they married in 1997.

“As a husband and father, there was no better man. Izzy and Kaylah were Paul’s world. Everything he did he did it for you.”