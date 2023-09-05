Third man arrested over Omagh security alert

A THIRD man has been arrested by police investigating a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in Omagh earlier this year.

The 41-year-old man, detained under the Terrorism Act following searches conducted in the Omagh area yesterday, is currently in custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Wilson said the investigation into the incident on May 6, 2023 was continuing.

“I would ask anyone with information which could be of assistance with our enquiries to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2015 06/05/2023, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

“Information, including CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23B02-PO1.”

The inspector added, “Two 57-year-old men arrested earlier on Monday remain in custody at this time.”