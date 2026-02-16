Galbally event to support Tyrone player’s recovery from accident

A SPECIAL wheelchair football tournament will be held in Galbally this April to help support the rehabilitation of a former Tyrone Ladies player who suffered life-altering injuries last summer.

On Friday, July 4, 2025, Catriona McGahan was involved in an accident whilst on holiday in France. Flown by French Air Ambulance from the accident to a hospital in Marseille, Catriona was then transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital and later Musgrave Park Hospital, Belfast for treatment. Catriona is now home, continuing to work on her rehabilitation.

However, due to the extent of the physical injuries, she has had to make many adjustments to get on with her daily life, including home modification and extensive therapy.

Calling for support for Catriona at this difficult time, her ladies teammates and friends are now organising a Wheelchair Football Tournament in Galbally Centre on Saturday, April 18 in the hopes of raising £20,000 for her rehabilitation.

Organised by ‘Gather4McGahan’, entry is £200 (suggested minimum donation) for teams of five-to-seven people, and all equipment is provided.

Tea and bar facilities will be available on the day, with live music that evening.

“We are calling on you all to enter a team,” an event spokesperson said. “For your money, you get to support Catriona, enjoy a few games of Wheelchair Football, develop an understanding of the challenges faced by wheelchair users and enjoy plenty of laughs and craic as you connect with friends, family, teammates and opponents.”

Catriona has worn the jerseys of Oonagh Celts LGFC; Killeeshil GFC; Tyrone LGFA; Ulster LGFA; University of Ulster GFC; Parnells GFC, London LGFA; as well as Central Coast GAA in Australia. Catriona also further played for Ireland in the inaugural Compromise Rules test v Australa in 2024.

“As a player, Catriona was a great team mate and a fair, honest and hard opponent,” the Gather4McGahan spokesperson continued. “Catriona gave everything she had for her teams and her team mates. Her football talent and dedication and her spirit, kindness and warm personality has ensured she is literally known throughout the world.

“We know that in times of adversity, Catriona would be the first one to help in any way she could. This is our time to step up and support her and her family.”

Gather4McGahan will oversee the planning and delivery of the Wheelchair Football Tournament, and other small events, and will distribute monies raised.

The group is comprised of Tyrone reps: Nicola Canavan (née Scott), Ann Daly (née Dooher), Lynda Donnelly, Eilish Gormley, Maura McMenamin (née Kelly), Orla McAleer (née O’Neill), as well as Galbally Oonagh Celts reps: PJ Donnelly, Maureen Kelly Parnells, London, Hannah Noonan and Niamh Walsh.

To register a team, visit here. If you are unable to attend, you can donate by here.

