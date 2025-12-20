Those in need to benefit from gift card initiative in Strabane

GIFT cards worth a total of £2,000 are being distributed to ‘those in need’ in the Strabane area.

The initiative has been organised by Strabane Business Improvement District (BID), in line with the organisation’s core ethos of helping vulnerable individuals and families while also directing funds back into the local economy.

To ensure the gift cards reach those who can benefit most, Strabane BID is working in partnership with Chris McDaid, Community Development Lead at Strabane & District Caring Services.

Mr. McDaid leads a dedicated team of relevant community representatives tasked with identifying and distributing help to individuals and families experiencing hardship.

Kieran Kennedy, Chair of Strabane BID, said: “The festive period can be a particularly challenging time for many families in our area, and as an organisation committed to Strabane, it is vital that we step up to help.

“This donation of Strabane Gift Cards is a practical way for the BID board to support our most vulnerable neighbours, while ensuring that the money remains local and supports the businesses that make up our town centre. It’s about community helping community.”

Mr McDaid said the donation was very much appreciated at a very difficult time for many people.

“This incredibly generous donation from Strabane BID will make a genuine difference to the lives of many people in our community.

“The Strabane Gift Cards offer dignity and choice, allowing recipients to purchase essential items where they need them most, be it food, clothing, or other necessities. We are thankful to the BID board for their support and dedication to those facing difficulty in Strabane.”