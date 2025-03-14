Thousands of felled trees to be replaced with native species

A MAJOR clean-up operation following the devastation caused by Storm Eowyn is expected to take many months, as Fermanagh and Omagh District Council counts the cost of the worst storm to hit the area in more than two decades.

Ecclesville Forest in Fintona was the worst-hit local amenity, with 5,000 trees felled on January 24. Around 1,000 trees also fell at the Gortin Glens. The council estimates the overall damage will reach £200,000, marking the worst wind damage since Boxing Day 1998.

Photographs of the aftermath illustrate the extent of the destruction. Aerial images of Ecclesville Forest show how Storm Eowyn struck like a ‘funnel’, dramatically altering large parts of the landscape. Many surviving trees were severely damaged and will also have to be removed.

Stephen Forrest, head of parks, estates and property with the council, described the storm as ‘frightening and unprecedented’, likening its impact to that of a tornado.

“The scene at Ecclesville Forest was absolute devastation.

“It was heartbreaking to see the number of trees that had fallen when we first assessed the damage,” he said.

“It resembled the aftermath of a major hurricane, but it was here in our council area. Trees were down everywhere, blocking and damaging pathways.

“Many trees were left hanging precariously. The level of destruction is something I had never expected to see. We have been working daily to repair and restore the area.”

Mr Forrest said that the damage caused to Ecclessvile was all the more frustrating due to the fact that just last year a significant bio-doversity programme had been initiated.

The council planted over 7,000 native trees, including Rowan, Birch, Oak, and Hazel, as part of its Forest Management Plan.

Pathways were also enhanced to improve the visitor experience. The forest has become an increasingly popular destination for walkers.

Amid the devastation, there was a glimmer of hope.

Two giant redwood trees, estimated to be 150 years old and standing 150 feet tall, survived the storm and now stand sentinel over the damaged landscape.

Ecclesville Forest covers 40.7 hectares of the Demesne and features mostly Norway Spruce, Sitka Spruce, and larch, alongside some broadleaf trees.

The rejuvenation process aims to enhance the forest’s diversity.

At the Gortin Glens, restoration efforts are also underway.

Initial work cleared lower pathways and amenities, and now efforts are focused on reopening upper trails. The urgency is driven by the area’s popularity among walkers and cyclists. Trees removed from the paths are the property of the Forest Service.

Mr Forrest, who has been with the council since 2016, confirmed that a major replanting programme will begin later this year. The new trees will primarily be native species, and the council is seeking funding to support the project.

“We will plant more trees than were lost. While the impact of the storm will be visible for some time, new growth will eventually restore the forest cover. Our ongoing management will ensure the long-term health of Ecclesville and our other parks and forests,” he said.

It is estimated that the storm resulted in 11 million tonnes of surplus timber. The council secured a felling licence and hired a harvesting contractor to assist with the clearance, aiding the overall restoration process.

