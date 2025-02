THOUSANDS of fish have been killed in a pollution incident on the Glenmornan River in Artigarvan.

In a statement from the Loughs Agency released earlier today they said they had collected more than 2,000 dead fish from the river with more expected to be collected.

The incident was detected on Friday when fishery officers found large numbers of dead fish during a routine habitat survey in the area.

A spokesperson for the Loughs Agency said, “Over 2,000 dead fish have been collected so far, including Atlantic Salmon, Brown Trout, European Eel, Lamprey, Flounder, Stickleback, and Stoneloach. Of particular concern is the loss of over 500 European Eels, a species already in sharp population decline.”

The loughs Agency also said that they found over 20 dead frogs which would indicated that the pollutantnt was ‘highly potent.’

The agency said the source of the pollution had been identified and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) was assessing the impact on water quality.

The Agency added, “All macroinvertebrate species appear to have been completely lost, highlighting the severe ecological impact.

“Investigations will continue over the coming days, with total mortality figures expected to rise. Further updates will be issued as the situation develops. Anyone who discovers dead fish in the area is advised not to touch anything, and instead contact Loughs Agency directly on +44 (0) 28 71 342100 to arrange collection with a Fishery Officer.”