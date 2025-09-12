Thousands of new GP appointments for West Tyrone

GP practices across West Tyrone will hope to offer tens of thousands of extra appointments over the next five years as part of a major shake-up in primary care.

The Department of Health has confirmed that multi-disciplinary teams (MDTs) – made up of physiotherapists, social workers and mental health practitioners – will be rolled out across the South West GP Federation, which covers the Fermanagh and Omagh district.

The move follows Health Minister Mike Nesbitt’s announcement of a £61 million funding package for MDTs in five areas, including West Tyrone, Dungannon and Armagh.

Around £30m will be allocated to the west, with £2.3m invested this year, rising to £13.9m in 2028

The figures show consultations in the South West Federation are expected to rise from 7,308 this year to more than 48,000 by 2028

Local practices in Omagh, Fintona, Dromore, Trillick and Carrickmore are all expected to benefit.

Dr Rachel Wright, chair of the Federation, welcomed the development: “The introduction of MDT into the South West geography is a welcomed step in reducing health inequalities across Northern Ireland and will make a real difference to our 20 member practices and, more importantly, to the health and wellbeing of our local population.

“We eagerly await confirmation on local roll out funding and look forward to working with the Western Health and Social Care Trust to embed mental health practitioners, social workers and first contact practitioners within existing primary care teams, ensuring that patients see the right person at the right time.”

The MDT programme is a joint initiative between GP Federations and Health Trusts. In March, the minister confirmed new space for MDTs had already been secured at Omagh Primary Care Complex and Drumquin Healthcare.