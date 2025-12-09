Thousands raised in memory of Killyclogher man Laurence McCaskie

A KILLYCLOGHER family have raised a wonderful £3,024 in memory of their beloved father and grandfather, and in support of Foyle Hospice who provided care during the final stages of his life.

Michele McNamee, Colette Campbell and Dylan Taggart, completed the Belfast Half Marathon in memory of Laurence McCaskie, who received care at home from Foyle Hospice.

Michele said, “We all completed it, enjoyed most of it and we all agreed that at hard times during the run, we thought of Daddy’s fight, and that spurred us on to the finish line.

“Also in tow were our supporters, mummy, our brother Damien, our sisters Sinead Laura and Lisa, along with our nieces and nephews.”

According to Michele, her father Laurence suffered with COPD, and following scans, he was informed there were shadows on his lung and spine.

She said, “With his condition, Daddy’s lungs weren’t strong enough for a biopsy to confirm cancer, so an MRI was carried out. The results from the MRI were sent for a biopsy on his spine.”

The family were relieved as the scan returned a negative result, which offered hope for both Laurence and his loved ones, as treatment became an option.

However, after further tests were carried out, Laurence was advised that treatment would not benefit him as the shadows on his spine and lung had grown.

Michele recalled, “At the end of October, Daddy took an infection and was really ill – it was at this stage where Foyle Hospice nurses, district nurses, and the respiratory team were introduced and welcomed into our home.

“However, Daddy overcame the infection and was determined not to let it beat him.”

Michele praised the ‘exceptional care’ which her father received in his final days, saying, “The Foyle Hospice not only cared for Daddy, they involved our family, making everything feel straightforward and clear.

“He didn’t want to go to hospital, and with their help and guidance we were able to care for him at home.

“From the start, they were honest, reassuring, and ensured that Daddy was in the best hands.

“Nurse Naomi, in particular, built a strong rapport with our family, especially with Daddy, understanding his unique needs and preferences.

“She was respectful, empathetic, and tuned into his way of thinking. The hospice nurses, even when delivering difficult news, showed great empathy and were respectful and compassionate.

“Daddy trusted them and listened to every bit of advice they gave for his care/medication and providing care with the utmost sensitivity.

“They gave him the dignity to be able to control his own medication himself which he did until his final days.

“We, the McCaskie family will always be forever grateful to The Foyle Hospice for the invaluable help they provided over the last year.”