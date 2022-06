Three people have been arrested in connection with an attack on the Cenotaph in the Moy in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, June 12).

Wreaths from the war memorial memorial were damaged and strewn around the area at approximately 1.20am.

It was the latest in a series of attacks on the Cenotaph in the Moy.

Police said they responded immediately and the three individuals were arrested and are in custody.