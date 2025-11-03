Three arrested after series of Omagh attacks and thefts

Police have launched an appeal for information after a series of violent incidents in Omagh yesterday (Sunday).

The police have said that the first incident occurred at around 3pm, when a burglary was reported at a home on Campsie Road. During the break-in, a resident was assaulted and several items were stolen.

Shortly afterwards, a robbery took place near the bus depot in the Oasis Plaza area. A young person was attacked with a baton and cash was taken. The suspects were described as young males dressed in dark clothing, one of whom was reportedly accompanied by a large dog.

Later that evening, at approximately 8:30pm, officers from the Omagh Local Policing Team spotted individuals matching the suspects’ descriptions on James Street. Following a short foot chase, three males were arrested in connection with the incidents. Police also recovered a knife and a police-style baton.

The men remain in custody and are assisting police with their enquiries.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either the burglary on Campsie Road or the robbery near Oasis Plaza to come forward.

Information can be provided by calling 101 and quoting reference number CW1019 – 2/11/25.

A police spokesperson said, “Your information could be vital in helping bring those responsible to justice and in keeping our community safe.”