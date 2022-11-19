Three arrested following attempted murder of two police officers

THREE men have been arrested following the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane on Thursday evening.

The men, aged, 36, 36 and 28 were arrested yesterday (Friday) under the Terrorism Act by detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

The attack, which took place in the Mount Carmel area, is believed to have been caused by an improvised explosive device, which caused damage to a police vehicle.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101 while the attempted murder investigation is ongoing.

Additionally, information and media can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22A02-PO1

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org