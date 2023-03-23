Three arrests made in Strabane accused of attempted murder

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane today (March 23) have made three arrests in the town under the Terrorism Act.

Today, Thursday March 23, two women, aged 25 years old and 27 years old, and one man aged 51 years old, were arrested and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A property in Strabane was also searched and a number of items were seized.

The attempted murder investigation continues, and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Additionally, information and media can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22A02-PO1

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org