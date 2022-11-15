Three men given jail terms after attempted extortion

DETECTIVES from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit say they welcome the sentencing handed down to three men who tried to extort a ‘significant sum of money’ from a man in Strabane in 2019.

Today’s outcome followed an investigation into threats made that were purported to be from the INLA in an attempt to extort a significant sum of money from a male victim.

48-year-old John Curry, and Thomas Brown, aged 49, were sentenced to 18 months, serving nine months in prison and nine months on licence, having pleaded guilty to blackmail. Martin McElroy, aged 52, was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for three years having pleaded guilty to blackmail at Newry Courthouse.

Detective Inspector Ray Phelan said, “The threats have caused unimaginable distress to the victim and his family.

“I hope that today’s sentencing sends out a very clear message to anyone involved in blackmail. We will vigorously pursue those responsible in such criminal activity to bring them before the courts to face the consequences of their actions.

“We’re grateful to colleagues in An Garda Síochána for their assistance in this investigation.”