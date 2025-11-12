Three people arrested after suspected drugs seized

THREE people were arrested after police seized suspected drugs during separate operations in Castlederg and Strabane yesterday.

Suspected Class B drugs were seized alongside drug-related paraphernalia as a result of a vehicle and property search by PSNI officers in the Derg region.

A male arrested on suspicion of a drug-related offence was subsequently bailed to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

Separately, police officers made two arrests and seized suspected Class A, B and C drugs during another operation in Strabane yesterday.

The arrests and drug seizures were made as officers were making follow-up enquiries in relation to an earlier incident in Lisnafin Park, at around 8.45pm, where the driver of a vehicle failed to stop for officers.

Police later located the vehicle and, when carrying out follow-up enquiries, they detected a strong smell of suspected cannabis coming from a property.

A search of the address resulted in the seizure of the suspected drugs, as well as drug-related paraphernalia and other items.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences and have since been bailed to allow for further police enquiries.