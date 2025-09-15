Three people arrested after Dungannon trouble released on bail

TWO women and a man who were arrested following disorder in the Oaks Avenue area of Dungannon yesterday have been released on bail.

The women, aged 35 and 33, and the man, aged 31, had been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences following what police described as ‘sustained violence and disorder’ in the town yesterday afternoon.

Police received several reports around 2.25pm that a number of people were fighting with weapons in the Oaks Avenue area of the town.

“Four people were taken to hospital for treatment, including one woman who was stabbed to the head with a screwdriver,” said a police spokesperson.

“Thankfully, at this stage it doesn’t appear that any of the injuries are life-threatening.

“A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, while a woman aged 33 has been arrested for grievous bodily harm and a man aged 31 was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“The man was also arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences. Two others were arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences unrelated to the day’s violence.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the trouble to come forward.

“This was a terrifying experience for neighbours and those who witnessed these events, and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 739 of 14/09/25.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have mobile, dashcam or other footage.”