Three people injured in Dungannon collision

Three people were treated for minor injuries at the scene of a three-vehicle road traffic outside Dungannon last night (December 19).

Police received a report of the collision involving a van and two cars on Old Moy Road, Dungannon shortly after 6pm on Monday, December 19.

Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Advertisement

Three people were treated for injuries that are not believed to be serious.

Polcie enquiries remain ongoing and they would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1699 of 19/12/22.