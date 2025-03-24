Three Strabane schools forced to close due to ‘security concern’

Three Strabane schools have been closed this morning due to security alerts.

Holy Cross College, Strabane Academy and Strabane Primary School have told parents not to send their children to the schools today.

In a message on their Facebook page, Holy Cross said the school would be closed today due to a ‘security concern’.

“Any children already en route, we would ask that parents make arrangements to collect them,” the statement said.

“We will update you all as soon as possible this morning.”

Also posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for Strabane Academy said they would also be closed due to a ‘security concern’.

“Any children already en route, we would ask that parents make arrangements to collect them.

“We will update you all as soon as possible this morning. Sorry for any inconvenience a text has also been sent.”

Strabane Primary School is also understood to have been closed because of a security alert.

Cross and Passion College in Ballycastle, Co Antrim has also closed due to a security concern.

Erne Integrated College in Fermanagh said this morning they were also impacted by a ‘security alert’ which they said had since been cleared by the PSNI.

They have confirmed the school is now open.

“Due to a security alert this morning, traffic around the school and Erne Integrated Primary is extremely backed up,” they wrote on social media.

“We are open as normal, after the all clear was given by the PSNI.”

In a statement the PSNI said that they were investigating an email that was sent to o a number of schools in Enniskillen, Strabane and Ballycastle and liaising with officers in England.

A PSNI spokesperson stated: “Police received reports today, Monday, March 24 of an email sent to a number of schools in Enniskillen, Strabane and Ballycastle.

“As a result of this email, we are conducting enquiries, and liaising with the schools in question and also with the Metropolitan Police in London.”