Three Tyrone GAA clubs awarded £20,000 to upgrade facilities

THREE local GAA clubs have each been awarded £20,000 in the latest round of the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Grant Aid Fund.

At a meeting of the council’s Regeneration and Community Committee, it was confirmed that seven local clubs and community organisations would receive funding.

Among them, Loughmacrory GFC, Tattyreagh GAA, and Errigal Ciaran in Ballygawley secured the highest recommended grants of £20,000 each to support facility upgrades and a hybrid energy inverter.

Advertisement

Other organisations to receive funding included St Patrick and Badoney Ladies GAA in Gortin, which was awarded over £13,000, Trillick True Blues LOL208, which received £10,000, Drumquin Social Club, which was granted £6,000, and Owenkillew Development Company Ltd, which was awarded nearly £9,000.

UNSUCCESSFUL

At the same time, 20 other organisations, including Dún Uladh Cultural Heritage Centre and Omagh Community House, were unsuccessful due to not meeting the funding criteria or falling outside the scheme’s budget.

Sinn Féin councillor Patrick Withers welcomed the funding, saying he was delighted to see this level of financial support being awarded to local community organisations and sports clubs

“There is a lot of work going on with volunteers and the various clubs and organisations, so congratulations and well done to them for putting in all the effort for these applications,” he added.