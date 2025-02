Police in Strabane are investigating a road traffic collision on Wednesday.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision which occurred at approximately 2.25pm on the Fyfin Road between Victoria Bridge and Castlederg.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed, or may have relevant dash cam footage to call 101 quoting reference 965 of 12/02/25.

“Information can also be provided to police online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report”