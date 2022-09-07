‘Throw-line vandals teeing up a tragedy in Strabane’

UNTHINKING vandals removing life lines from Strabane Canal could contribute to a similar drowning tragedy as that which occurred in Derry.

On Monday evening two young men tragically lost their lives following an incident at Enagh Lough. Sixteen-year-olds Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian died after getting into difficulty whilst swimming with friends in the lough.

In the wake of the tragedy, former local firefighter, Brian Hassan, who retired from the Northern Ireland Fire Service prior to the pandemic, said that since Sunday, five individual pieces of the life-saving equipment at the canal have been vandalised.

“After what happened this week with these drownings, it’s ridiculous to see the throw lines going missing from the canal,” Mr Hassan said.

“There are regular people that are down there walking at the canal all the time, but this is obviously being done by teenagers who aren’t thinking about their actions.

“They don’t realise the implications that these things are there for a reason.”

The Strabane man remarked that of three vandalised lines on Sunday, he was able to retrieve and repackage two. Then on Tuesday morning another two were missing.

“Until they’re needed you don’t think about them,” he explained.

Mr Hassan continued, “Of the two missing on Tuesday morning, we checked around and we couldn’t find them. They are gone completely.

“Look at the number of lives that the quarry and Moorlough have claimed – it’s not a case of if people are going to get into difficulty in the water, but when. But these throw lines can’t keep being vandalised because it is going to cost a life at some stage.”

Commenting on Monday’s drownings, a spokesperson for Strabane Ethnic Communities Association (SECA) said, “SECA would like to pass on our sympathies to the families of the two young boys Reuven and Joseph that were involved in the tragedy at Enagh Lough.

“Thoughts and prayers are with their families, and friends, and extended to the Kerala community and the wider Indian community that knew them.”

Meanwhile, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Sandra Duffy opened a book of condolence at Derry’s Guildhall yesterday, in memory of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian.

Extending her sympathy and condolences to the Simon and Sebastian families and to the wider Kerala community in the north west, Mayor Duffy said a cloud of grief hung over the city as people tried to come to terms with the tragic loss.

“I hope the book of condolence will give the families some comfort at this difficult time and would encourage people from across the city and district and beyond to sign the book and send messages of support to the families at this difficult time,” she said.

The book of condolence will be open for the public to sign from 9am-5pm daily. For those who cannot sign the book in person in the Guildhall they can sign it online www.derrystrabane.com/mayor