‘Tim Hortons’ building in Cookstown being sold for £550,000

The ‘Tim Hortons’ building in Cookstown is up for sale.
The owners of the large building at Killymoon Street, which has been home to the Canadian coffee chain since 2020, have put it on the market with an asking price of £550,000.
The building will be sold at an auction on April 16.
The sales details state that the building is currently let to Tim Hortons for £55,000 per year.
