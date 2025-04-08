BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

‘Tim Hortons’ building in Cookstown being sold for £550,000

  • 8 April 2025
‘Tim Hortons’ building in Cookstown being sold for £550,000
The Tim Hortons building in Cookstown.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 8 April 2025
Less than a minute

The ‘Tim Hortons’ building in Cookstown is up for sale.

The owners of the large building at Killymoon Street, which has been home to the Canadian coffee chain since 2020, have put it on the market with an asking price of £550,000.

The building will be sold at an auction on April 16.

Advertisement

The sales details state that the building is currently let to Tim Hortons for £55,000 per year.

Related posts:

Councillor says Coalisland will not tolerate racist graffiti Life-saving device installed in the heart of Cookstown The mystery of the vanishing cats in Cookstown

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn