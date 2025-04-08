Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has occurred of David LEWIS. 4th April 2025. Peacefully at home. Late of Augher Road, Clogher. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy. Much loved dad of Sharon, Alan and Hilary. Father in-law of Clive, Caroline and Jonny. Devoted and adored grandfather of Arianna, Ella-Jayne, Lucy, Ryan, Oliver, Lydia, Susanna, Ava and Caleb. Loving brother of Alma and the late Dora and Stanley. Friends are welcome to call at the family home on Monday 7th April 2025 from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm and Tuesday 8th April 2025 from 3.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Service at the family home on Wednesday 9th April 2025 at 11.00 am. St Patricks Roman Catholic Church will kindly facilitate parking for those attending. Funeral afterwards to Fintona Cemetery at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please by request. Donations may be sent if desired to Marie Curie c/o S Clarke and Son Funeral Directors, 64 Newtownards Road, Bangor, BT20 4DR. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all his family and friends.

BRACKENRIDGE (nee McClung) – 6th April 2025 (Peacefully), May, dearly loved wife of Harry, 13 Hillcrest Park, Moygashel. Beloved mother of Kathryn, Yvonne and the late Diane, also an ever loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service in Moygashel Presbyterian Church Hall on Wednesday 9th at 1pm, followed by interment in Coolhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired made payable to Holmes of Dungannon, c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL, for Save The Children. Loving memories of a life well lived and enjoyed.

Parr, 6th April 2025. Peacefully at Glenview Private Nursing Home, Thomas (Tom). Funeral private by his own request. Deeply regretted and sadly missed.

The death has taken place April 7th 2025 at his home of Peter Devenney, 6 Five Acres, Strabane. Beloved husband of Una, much loved father of Peter (late Lorraine), Louise, Claudine, Arlene (Mark) and Francine (Geraldine), dearly loved grandfather of Jade, Jodie, Lauren, Callum, Darryll, Connor, Bonnie, Kai and Khali, great grandfather of Henry and Eóghan, much loved son of the late Dan and Sarah Devenney and the late Nanna Ward and brother of Anne, Don, Marie, Louise, Pat and the late Kathleen, Peter and Michael. Reposing at his home on Monday (April 7th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday (April 9th) at 9.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html