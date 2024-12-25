Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

FUREY, Helen RIP (nee Stonebank) 3 The Beeches, Ballinamullan Road, Omagh, BT79 0GY who died suddenly at home on 22nd December 2024. Much loved wife of Seamus and beloved mother to Caolan, Daire and Oran. Dearly loved daughter of Colin and Elizabeth (Lily) deceased, and sister of Carol, twin sister Linda and brother Brian. Now reposing at her late residence today Tuesday 5pm -9pm, Christmas day 5-7pm. Funeral Thursday (St Stephen’s Day) at 12 noon in the Sacred Heart Church Omagh which can be viewed on Drumragh Parish Webcam with interment in Greenhill Cemetery. Family time please on morning of Funeral. Helen was always loving, kind, considerate and helpful, she will be greatly missed by her family, friends, work colleagues and the wider Omagh Community. She touched the lives of many. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, sisters, brother, and wider family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for Her.

BROWN (née McQueen) 24th December 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at hospital, Frances Dorothy, late of Brookfield Avenue, Banbridge and formerly, Moy. Loving mother of Antony and Erika, much loved partner of Basil, precious grandmother of Kyle, Mia, Frankie and Owen, also a dear sister of Eric, Joe, and Ann. House strictly private. Funeral arrangements to follow. Remembered with love. ‘Memories have such loving ways of bringing back our yesterdays’.

Bleeks, 23rd December 2024, peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital, William James (Billy), 16 Coagh Road, Stewartstown. Loving husband of Margaret, devoted father of Lorraine, William, David and Nicola, dear father-in-law of Kausar, Kelly and Sean and much loved grandfather of Stephen, Rachael, Amy, Lauren, Louise, Chloe, James, Nathan and Liam. Funeral service in Donaghendry Parish Church on Thursday 26th December 2024 at 12 noon, followed by a private family burial. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the family home 24th December and 25th December between 3p.m. and 8 p.m. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Billy’s memory payable to Queen’s University for Research into Dementia c/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, family and family circle. “Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed”

Dunbar, Harold Alexander, Tuesday 24th December 2024, peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Late of Woodvale Park, Dungannon and formerly Castlecaulfield and Legaroe. Son of the late Harry and Sarah Dunbar (Legaroe) and dear brother to June (Castlecaulfield) and Tom (Co. Antrim). Cherished and much-loved uncle to Doris, Salene, Florence, Jean and Leslie (Dungannon, Castlecaulfield, Kesh and Portrush). Robert, Richard, William, David, Ann and Carol (Co. Antrim). House Private. Family, Friends and neighbours wishing to pay their respects welcome to call at the home of Harold’s niece, Florence Boyd, 7, Laurelview, Dungannon, BT71 6UA. Funeral arrangements later. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all who have had the privilege of being in his company. Safe in the Arms of Jesus.

Hughes, Ned (55 Fairmount Park, Dungannon) December 20th 2024. Suddenly as the result of an accident. Loving father of Brian (Gemma), dear grandfather of Kale, Shania, Tiyah, Naoise and Millie and brother of the late Malcom R.I.P. Ned’s remains will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 6pm on Thursday 26th December for overnight repose. Requiem Mass on Friday 27th December at 10am. Followed by cremation at 1pm in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Co. Cavan. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

MOORE, December 21st, 2024 JAMES ARCHIBALD (ARCHIE) Peacefully at his late home, 22 Kilstrule Road, Ardstraw. Dearly beloved husband of Sandra, devoted father of James (Tam), Julie, Sharon (Alastair), Willie-John (Victoria) and Kenneth (Aisling), a cherished grandfather of Rebecca, Billy, Alfie, Megan, Alexander, Cathryn, Primrose, Clementine and Francesca, a great-grandfather of Ryan and a dear brother of Bob, Mary, Violet and the late Margaret, Willie-John and Anna. Everyone is welcome to call at his late home on Sunday 3-9pm, Monday 2-9pm, Tuesday 2-6pm, Wednesday Family Time and Thursday 2-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Archie will be held in Ardstraw Presbyterian Church on Friday at 1pm followed by committal in Ardstraw New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Children’s Heartbeat Trust made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Safe in God’s keeping.”

GILMOUR, (née JOHNSTON) December 22nd, 2024 SARAH ELIZABETH (BETTY) Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 59 Edenderry Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of Hamilton (Hami), devoted mother Ian and Harold (Jennifer), cherished grandmother of Ryan, Jonathan and Sarah a much loved sister of Mervyn (Muriel), Ivan (Joyce) and the late Daphne (late Franklin). House Strictly Private. Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Betty will be held in Edenderry Presbyterian Church on Friday at 2pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Edenderry Presbyterian Church made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his Saints” Psalm 116 v15.

Kulinska, Teresa (28 Bramble Wood, Dungannon) December 21st 2024. Beloved wife of Stanislaw, dearly loved mother of Marcin, Weronika, Magdalena and Julia, dear grandmother of Igor and Oskar and loving sister of Edmund, Zofia, Ryszard, Kazia and Grazyna. Teresa’s remains will be reposing in her home from Tuesday 24th December until removal on Saturday 28th December to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 1pm Requiem Mass. A private cremation will follow at a later date. House for family and close friends please. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, brothers and sisters.