Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McCrory (Coalisland), 23rd June 2025, Bridie nee Duffin R.I.P. Wife of the late Eddie R.I.P. Devoted mother of Mary O’Neill, Jim, Siobhan Hamill, Catriona McCullagh, Patrick, Martin, John, Anthony, Kevin. Sister of Kathleen Cullen, John Duffin and the late Peter, Oliver, Maureen Gavin, Amelia Arthurs and Sheila who died in infancy R.I.P. Daughter of the late Jim and Mary Anne Duffin R.I.P. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Bridie will be reposing at her home 51 The Shanoch, Coalisland, BT71 4XA until removal on Thursday to St Mary’s and St Joseph’s Church, Brackaville for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Anthony pray for her. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sister, brother, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the extended McCrory and Duffin family circle and friends. Family flowers only please. Bridie’s wake will commence at 7.30pm on Monday.

Owens, 21st June 2025, formerly of Bantown, Sixmilecross. Malachy, RIP, beloved son of the late Packie and Gabriel RIP. Cherished brother of Paddy (Peggy), Christy (Sheila), Margaret (Patsy RIP), Gerald (Sally), Brian (Bernie RIP), Harry (Tina), Pete (Dympna), Madeline (James RIP), Ann (Aiden), Sean RIP (Pauline) and Dermot (Denise). Malachy will be waked at his brother Peter’s residence, 10 Flushtown Rd, Sixmilecross, BT79 9DY. Funeral leaving there on Wednesday 25th June at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Beragh. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and large family circle. Our Lady Queen of Peace, pray for him.

Nelson (née Wilson) – June 22nd 2025 (peacefully) at her home, 6 Riverview, Moneymore, Peggy, dearly beloved Wife of the late Ivan, 6 Drumgarrell Road, Cookstown, much loved Mother of Mandy (Sam Porter), Pauline (Henry Milligan), Adrian (Una Nelson) and the late Diane, devoted Nana of Sarah, Rodger and Holly, Andrew and Chloe, proud Great Nana of Rhea and baby Arthur and dearest Sister of Winston, Eric and the late Sam, George and Barbara. All welcome at the Family home, 6 Drumgarrell Road, Cookstown BT80 8TA from Monday (23rd June). Funeral will take place from the Family home on Thursday, June 26th at 1:15pm, to Derryloran Parish Church for service at 1:45pm, followed by burial in Cookstown Cemetery at 2:30pm (approx.). Please wear bright colours at Peggy’s request. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Charis, can be made online or payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Forever loved and sadly missed by the entire Family Circle. “For God so loved the world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life” John 3 v 16