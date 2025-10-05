Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Hartney (late of Teddington, Middlesex, formerly of Monaghan and Oakwood, Monaghan Road, Clogher), 29th September, 2025, peacefully, Bridget (nee Connolly) RIP. Beloved wife of Dominick, loving mother of Paul (Elish), Ronan (Stephanie) and Brian. Predeceased by her son Philip, brothers Tom, Eugene and sister Teresa, RIP. Reposing in Muldoon & McKenna Funeral Home, Main Street Clogher on Thursday 9th October from 4pm until removal to arrive to St Macartan’s Church, Augher for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clogher. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Alice O’Dea, Maureen McMeel, brother Michael, nephews, nieces and family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

Gormley, Edmund Suddenly, at Altnagelvin Hospital, 2nd October 2025 R.I.P. (late of 2, Chestnut Park, Strabane). Beloved partner of the late Dolores (Mc Cauley), much loved father of Andrea (Noel), Donna, Matthew and Fiona, loving granda of his 8 grandchildren and great-granda of his 1 great-grandchild. Reposing at the home of his daughter and son in law, Andrea and Noel, 421A, Victoria Road, Ballymagorry, BT82 0AT, on Saturday 4th October from 6 p.m. Funeral from there on Monday 6th October at 9.15 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church, Melmount. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.