Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

CADDOO (nee Jameson) – 15th January 2025, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Jean, dearly loved wife of Richard, Aughintober Road, Dungannon. Loving mother of Darryl, and Andrew (Emma), much loved grandmother of Ava-Lily, Esme-Violet, dear sister of Alan, sister-in-law of Helen and precious aunt of Hannah, Lisa, Emma, and John. House strictly private. Service of Thanksgiving in Lower Clonaneese Presbyterian Church on Friday 17th at 2pm. A private interment will precede the service. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired payable to Marie Curie, c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by her family and wider family circle. ‘Your restless days are over; your sleepless nights are past. God put His arms around you and gave you peace at last’

The death has taken place January 15th 2025 at his home of Jim Mullen 38A Glenside, Strabane and formerly of Church View, Strabane. Beloved husband of Colette, much loved father of Maria and Declan, father-in-law of Sean and Anna, dearly loved grandfather of Molly, Joe, Ruby and Jamie and brother of Delia, Helen and the late Margaret, Mary, Betty and John. Reposing at his home on Thursday (January 16th) from 4p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Saturday (January 18th) at 10.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Derry Road. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

Boone (nee Donnelly) (Blackrock Road, Dunamore, Cookstown). Patsy, Peacefully surrounded by her loving family, January 15th 2025 (R.I.P). Devoted mother of Martin and Imelda (Muldoon) also mother in-law of Stacy and Paul. Precious grandmother of Ryan, Katie Rose, Matthew, Mia, Olivia, Noah and baby Bella who died in infancy (R.I.P). Cherished sister of Teeny (Kelly), Mary (Loughran), Sissy (Coyle), Peggy (Sanders) and the late Brigid (Carland), Barney, Michael and Ellen (Corey) (R.I.P). St. Padre Pio pray for her. Patsy’s remains will repose at her daughter Imelda’s home (50 Murnells Road Pomeroy BT702SL) Thursday (January 16th) from 6:00pm. Funeral from there on Saturday (January 18th) at 10:20am going to Church of St. Mary’s, Dunamore for 11:00am Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Patsy’s Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://www.mcn.live/Camera/st-marys-church-6 Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by her son, daughter, grandchildren, daughter in-law, son in-law, sisters, sisters in-law, brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and her wider family circle.

GILMOUR, January 16th, 2025 JAMES SAMUEL Suddenly at Rivervale Care Home, Dunnamore. Formerly Hospital Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of the late Jean. A devoted son of the late Sandy and Henrietta and dear brother of Phyliss, David, Evelyn, Francis, William, Margaret, Ronnie, Ivan, Nigel and the late Ruth, John and Ross. Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Care for Cancer made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Peace Perfect Peace.”

Corr, Margaret, Sessiadonaghy, Galbally, (formerly Dunmoyle), Co Tyrone, January 15th 2025 suddenly at Craigavon Area Hospital. Beloved wife of Peadar, loving mother of Rosemary (Hugh), Pauline (Declan), Catherine (Shane), Nuala (Donal), Clare (Neil) and Edel (Brian). Devoted grandmother of Ellen Rose, Brid, Sean, Lara, James, Blathnaid, Deirbhle, Susie, Patrick, Sadhbh, Peadar and Tadgh. Loving sister of Ann (McCann). Margaret will be reposing in her home, 34 Cappagh Road, Sessiadonaghy, Galbally, BT70 3BX until removal on Friday at 11.20am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in the Church of St John the Baptist, Galbally. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Padre Pio pray for her. Very deeply regretted by and sorely missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.

HAWKES (nee Robinson) – 15th January 2025 (peacefully) at hospital, Jennifer Mary Eleanor, late of 4 Camowen Road, Ranelly, Omagh, dearly loved wife of Kenneth, loving mother of Graeme (Judith), Gareth (Elaine) and Lynsay (Richard), devoted granny of Ellie, Charlie, Carter, Ollie and Isla, much loved sister of Cyril (Carole), a dear daughter-in-law, sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral from her late home on Saturday at 12 noon for service in Omagh Methodist Church at 1 pm approx. Interment afterwards in Dublin Road Cemetery, Omagh. No flowers, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to be shared between the charitable organisations that Jennifer held close to her heart – cheques payable to J H Anderson, c/o J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA. Everyone is most welcome to call at the family home on Thursday and Friday from 2 pm – 10 pm. Lovingly remembered by all her family and the entire family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”

Jamison, Omagh 15th January 2025 Raymond R.I.P. Peacefully in Craigavon Hospital. Father to Timothy and dear brother of Colette, Angela, Louise, Karen, Julie and predeceased by Snibber, Son of the late Raymond and Patricia. Brother in law of Seamus, Jock and the late Johnny. Will be reposing in his sister Julie’s residence 41 Gortmore Park from 2pm- 9pm Thursday and Friday. Family time on morning of funeral. Requiem Mass Saturday at 10am in the Sacred Heart Church which can be viewed on Drumragh Parish Webcam with interment in Greenhill Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his sisters, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. St Anthony pray for him.