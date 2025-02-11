Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Vaughan nee Wilkinson 10th February 2025. Peacefully at hospital, Jane, 30 Killymerron Park, Dungannon. Loving wife of William, sister of Joy, Harry, Kathleen, Heather, Ian and the late Ronnie and much loved aunt. Funeral arrangements later. House strictly private. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the Funeral Home of F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY on Tuesday 11th February 2025 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Jane’s memory to Drumglass Parish Church payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing husband, family and family circle. “Peace Perfect Peace”

The death has occurred of Mary Garrity (née Rooney) Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, 9th February 2025 R.I.P. (late of 163, Fyfin Road, Victoria Bridge, Strabane and formerly of Kilmainhamwood, Kells, Co. Meath). Beloved wife of Pat, much loved mother of Linda (Raymond), Geraldine (Stephen), Barbara (Gerry) and the late Sean, loving granny of Justin, Sinead (Lee), Lisa (Rob), Dionne (Paul), Shannon (Ryan), Joshua, Oisín (Ellen), Jordan and Anna-Maria and great-granny of Sean, Finlay, Isiah, Jay, James and Ollie, dearest sister of Nancy and the late Seamus, Brendan and Michael. Reposing at Lynchs Funeral Home, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg BT81 7EE, today, Monday 10th February from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tomorrow, Tuesday 11th February from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Removal from the Funeral Home on Wednesday 12th February at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul.

SLATER, February 10th, 2025 DAVID Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 15 Campsie Avenue, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of Ella, a dear brother of John and much-loved uncle. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of David will be held in First Omagh Presbyterian Church, on Thursday at 2.00pm followed by committal in Cappagh Parish Church graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Grovehill Animal Shelter made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Peace Perfect Peace”.

McConnell, Sean, peacefully at his home on Saturday 8th February 2025. Dearly beloved son of the late Bernard and Margaret McConnell (Ballymacan, Clogher) RIP, and dear brother of Noel, Marion (Tierney), Bernie (Mellon), Gerard, Brian, Stephen and Kevin. Sean’s remains will arrive at St Patrick’s Church Clogher at 6.30pm on Tuesday 11th February for overnight repose. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, with burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, Uncle Hughie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and extended family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him. Ar dheis de go raibh a anam.

Emerson (née Burrows), February 9th, 2025, (peacefully) at hospital, Ethel Jean, beloved wife of the late Billy, 14 Canary Road, Moy, much loved mother of David (Wilma), Shirley (Jonathan), Faye (Stephen) and Gareth (Mel), cherished granny of Rebecca, Ria, Rachel, Peter, Jack, Katie, Jenni, Philip, Jai and Charlie, treasured great-granny of Archie and Ruby and a dear sister of Hilda and David. Family and friends are welcome to call at her home. Funeral from her home on Wednesday at 2pm to Moy Methodist Church for service at 2.30pm, followed by committal at St. James Parish Churchyard, Moy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, made payable to Jackson Stoops & Sons, Funeral Directors, 44 Moy Road, Armagh BT61 8DL or online at jstoops.co.uk for NI Chest Heart & Stroke and Moy Methodist Church. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her sons, daughters and all the family circle. “The day Thou gavest, Lord, is ended”

Nelson (née Mayne) February 10th, 2025 (peacefully) at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her family, Ann, 2 Berkeley Square, Tullyhogue, Cookstown, beloved wife of the late Tom, treasured mum of Caroline (Philip) and special granny of William, James, Nelson and Catherine. Ann’s house closed, Caroline’s house strictly private please. Everyone welcome in R Steenson & Son Funeral Home on Monday, 10 February 7.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral service in First Presbyterian Church Cookstown on Wednesday, 12 February at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery. A smile for all, a heart of gold, one of the best this world could hold, never selfish, always kind, these are the memories you leave behind.

SHORTT, February 9th, 2025 FREDERICK (FRED) Peacefully at Ulster Hospital, Dundonald, late of 3 Carolhill Park, Bangor and formally of Augher Point Road, Gorticlare. Dearly beloved husband of the late Yvonne, devoted father of Nial (Rosie), Glenda (Gervase) and Julie (Aharon), cherished grandad, a dear brother and brother-in-law. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home, today (Monday) and Tuesday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Fred will be held in First Omagh Presbyterian Church, on Wednesday at 2.00pm followed by committal in Seskinore Presbyterian Church graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie and Cancer Research made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “This day will be remembered and quietly kept, no words are needed, we shall never forget. Our love for you will never go away, you walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so missed, so loved, so very dear”.

The death has taken place February 10th 2025 at his home of Martin Connolly 25 Castlegrange Park, Strabane. Beloved son of Cecilia and the late Edward Connolly, much loved brother of John, Paul and the late Eamonn (Ned) and Ciaran. Reposing at his home on Monday (February 10th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday (February 12th) at 9.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing mum, brothers, nieces, nephews and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html