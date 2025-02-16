Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Tracey Devine (nee McGillion) peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on the 15th February 2025. May she rest in peace. Late of 144 Dunnyboe Road, Dunamanagh BT820RF and formerly of Newtownstewart. Beloved wife of Paul and devoted mother to Aaron (Aine), Niamh, Shay, Manus, Nuala, Michael and the late Breda. Loving granny to Molly and Tomás. Daughter of Josephine and the late Pat McGillion, sister of Brian (Clare), Marie (Keith), Gary (Donna Marie), Kieran (Lisa), Denise (Shaun) and Cathal. Reposing at her late home on Sunday February 16th from 2.00pm. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday February 18th at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Aughabrack at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished in lieu to Marie Curie c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via https://www.youtube.com/@donagheadyparish905/streams

Frankie James McCann 14 Upper Cranlome Road, Ballygawley – died 14th February 2025 aged 2 days. He will be forever loved and missed by his parents James and Michelle (nee Scullion) and sister Tess. Beloved grandson of Anne and the late Vivian McCann RIP and Francis and Geraldine Scullion. Adored and loved by all his aunties, uncles and cousins. All welcome to his mass of the angels which will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Tullyallen at 11:00am Monday 17th February. Wake house strictly private.

FORSYTHE, February 15th, 2025 SARAH KATHLEEN (SALLY) Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 21 Crockett Park, Omagh. Devoted daughter of the late Thomas and Kathleen, a dear sister and aunt. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home, Enterprise Centre, Castlederg on Sunday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Sally will be held in Derg Parish Church on Monday at 1:30pm followed by committal in Castlederg New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Derg Parish Church made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

WILKINSON, (née BARBOUR) February 14th, 2025 MARY ANN (MARION) Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital late of Hillcrest Care Home and formally of 8 Coronation Cottage, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of the late Charles, devoted mother of Iris (George), Jean (Clarence) and Trevor (Heather), a cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Cappagh Parish Church made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “At Peace.”

The death has taken place February 15th 2025 at Melmount Manor of Celine Gillespie (née Dunne). Late of St Colmans Drive, Strabane and formerly of Dysart, Strabane. Beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved mother of Anne, Robby, John, Joan, Carmel and Stephen, dearly loved grandmother of the late baby Emma and sister of the late Mary, Cissie, Margaret and Joe. Reposing at her daughter Carmel Friels home, 105 Belldoo, Strabane on Sunday (February 16th) from 4p.m. Funeral leaving her daughter’s home, on Tuesday (February 18th) at 9.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Marys Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Cloughcor. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Hurson nee McKenna, Feb 14th 2025 355 Omagh Road, Carrickmore BT79 9JY, Bridie, RIP Dearly beloved wife of the late Pat, Dear Mother of Maureen, Kieran (Jane), Francie (Paula), Fiona (Aidan) Noeleen (Shane), Una (Kevin), Brendan (Annemarie) Martin (Mairead), Pauline, Shane, and Pat (John). Sister to Jimmy, Gerard and Rena. Adored of 25 Grandchildren and 28 Great grandchildren. Remains reposing at her late residence until removal at 10.15am to St.Colmcille’s Church, Carrickmore for 11am requiem mass on Monday 17th February. Deeply loved and missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law and brothers and sister. Our Lady of Knock Pray for her.

Wilson, 10th February 2025, peacefully, at Laganvale Care Home, Moira. Dr John Alexander Wilson, late of Laganvale Care Home and formerly of Dundrum and Fivemiletown. A much loved husband of the late Florence, and a devoted father of Morag (the late Chris) and Tara (Jeff). Also a cherished grandfather of Laura, Lucy, James, Sophie and Ollie, and a dear brother of the late Betty, Patsy, Kay and George. Family homes private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of John will take place on Friday 21st February at 1.30pm in St John’s Parish Church, Fivemiletown, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. John will be lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by his loving daughters and all the family circle. “Till we meet again.”