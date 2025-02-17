Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McClenaghan Elizabeth Ann, 52 Cavey Road, Ballygawley, Co Tyrone, February 15th 2025 peacefully at Corkhill Care Centre surrounded by her family. Loving wife of Brendan, dearly beloved mother of Claire (Patrick Moxon) and Eddie (fiancée Dympna). Much loved grandmother of Caolan and Darragh and dear sister of Mary (O’Neill), Philomena (Bradley), Martin Gerard, John, Alphonsus, Anthony, Dominic, Hugh, Trea (Rafferty), Clare (Henry) and the late Alexander RIP. Funeral arrangements later. Family home strictly private please.

The death has taken place February 16th 2025 at his home of Raymond Kirk 35 ‘The Bungalow’, Newtownkennedy Street, Strabane and formerly of Clady. Beloved husband of Lilian, much loved father of Aine and Sheila, dearly loved grandfather of Luke, Jack, Andrew and Hannah, great grandfather of Maya and Amber Grace and father in law of Martin and brother of the late Pat, Seamus, Sylvester, Joseph and Hugh. Reposing at his home on Monday (February 17th) from 12 noon. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday (February 19th) at 11a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 11.30a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, grandchildren great grandchildren son in law and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Diabetic Association c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

REID (Macauley) 10th February 2025 (suddenly in New York) Sarah Elizabeth, dearly loved wife of Darren and devoted mother of Alexander and Harry, cherished daughter of William and Madeleine and dearest sister of Irvine and daughter-in-law of Harold and Olive, sister-in-law Judith and Charline (Eglish, Dungannon). Everyone welcome at the Macauley family home, 20 Seafin Lane, Ballyroney, Banbridge BT32 5ET. Funeral from Sarah’s parents address (as above) on Wednesday 19th at 11.00am, followed by Service in Derrygortreavy Parish Church, arriving approx. 2.30pm, with burial afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Very deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all the family circles. Forever with the Lord 1 Thess. 4v 17.

The death has taken place February 16th 2025 at the Foyle Hospice of Lorna Kildea 39 Olympic Drive, Strabane. Beloved partner of Justin, much loved mother of Gary, dearly loved daughter of Ann and the late John Kildea and sister of John, Kevin, Roddy, Linda and Hazel. Reposing at her home on Monday (February 17th) from 5p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday (February 19th) at 9a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 9.30a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing partner, son, mother, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass/Service can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

Hurson nee McKenna , Feb 14th 2025 355 Omagh Road, Carrickmore BT79 9JY , Bridie, RIP Dearly beloved wife of the late Pat, Dear Mother of Maureen, Kieran (Jane), Francie (Paula), Fiona (Aidan) Noeleen (Shane), Una (Kevin), Brendan (Annemarie) Martin (Mairead), Pauline, Shane, and Pat (John). Sister to Jimmy, Gerard and Rena. Adored Grandmother of 25 Grandchildren and 28 Great grandchildren. Remains reposing at her late residence until removal at 10.15am to St.Colmcille’s Church, Carrickmore for 11am requiem mass on Monday 17th February. Deeply loved and missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law and brothers and sister. Our Lady of Knock Pray for her.

REA – February 15th, 2025, peacefully at home, 45 Main Road, Moygashel; in her 101st year, Margaret Eleanor (Ella), much loved mother of Elma, Doreen and the late Noel, dear grandmother of Sharon (Paul), Sammy, Troy (Christopher), Neil (Claudia) and great grandmother of Mimi, Cyrus, Scott, Dylan and sister of the late Ian. Funeral Service on Tuesday 18th February in St. Elizabeth’s Church, Moygashel at 1.00 pm, followed by interment in St. James’ Parish Churchyard, Moy. Family and friends welcome at the home. No flowers please. Donations if desired for Dementia (NI), c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk. Will be lovingly remembered by her Family and all the Family Circle. “God’s garden must be beautiful He only picks the best”

Patrick Howell, 92 Alderwood Road, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone BT75 0JG. Saturday February 15th peacefully in the loving care of his family. Pre-deceased by his mother Agnes, father John, daughter Mary and grandson Cillian. Beloved husband of Sadie and father to Paul (Alma), Damien (Aisling), Bronagh (Padraig), Christopher (Laura) and Conor (Lauren). May Patrick’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Patrick will be reposing at his home from 5.00pm today (Sunday) until removal on Tuesday morning at 9.00am to arrive into St. Mary’s Church, Fivemiletown for 10.00am funeral Mass. Cremation service will be held at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 12.30pm. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, friends and entire family circle. Donations in lieu of flowers to Marie Curie C/o a family member or Paul Mohan Funeral Director.

FORSYTHE, February 15th, 2025 SARAH KATHLEEN (SALLY) Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 21 Crockett Park, Castlederg. Devoted daughter of the late Thomas and Kathleen, a dear sister and aunt. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home, Enterprise Centre, Castlederg on Sunday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Sally will be held in Derg Parish Church on Monday at 1:30pm followed by committal in Castlederg New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Derg Parish Church made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”