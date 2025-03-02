Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Duffy Omagh 1st March 2025 Eugene R.I.P 9 Sperrin Park. Peacefully in Three Rivers Care Home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Margaret and cherished father of Helena (Alastair), Charles (Jacqueline), Damien (Fiona), Michael (Emma) and Clare (John), loving grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral Tuesday at 10am in the Sacred Heart Church which can be viewed on Drumragh Parish Webcam with interment in St Mary’s Cemetery Drumragh. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his Soul.

Coyle (Dungannon) March 1st 2025. Suddenly. Aileen beloved mother of Gerrí, Sara Lee, Jacob and Darcie, dearly loved daughter of Roisin Madden and loving sister of Darren (Mandy), Cara (Maxy) and Molaí. Funeral arrangements later. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by her loving mother, daughters, son, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Breen, Caroline (Omagh, formerly of Loughmacrory) died suddenly at home. Beloved daughter of Jeannie and the late Charles. Sister of Kate, Helen and the late Jackie (Casey). Aunt to Conall, Dara, Bróna and Caolán. Funeral and wake arrangements to follow.

CAMPBELL, March 1st, 2025 WILLIAM JOHN (BILLY) Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, late of Hillcrest Nursing Home and formerly of 12 Lisanelly Park, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of the late Elizabeth, a devoted father of Julie (Marshall), Ian (Mary), Janet (Steve) and Neil (Julia), cherished grandfather of Alison (Barney), David (Chelsea), Andrew (Rebekah), Paul (Melissa), Mark, Clare, Kate, Nathan and Finlay, a much-loved great-grandfather of Harvey, Oscar, Fiadh and Raya. House Private. Funeral arrangements to follow: Family flowers only please Donations in Lieu if desired to Maine Methodist Church Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Peace Perfect Peace”

Gormley Jay, (Killyclogher, Omagh), formerly of 5 Gleannan Close, Killyclogher, BT79 7YA died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital on Saturday 1st March 2025, surrounded by his loving daughters. Beloved husband of the late Rita. Treasured father of Fiona Beattie (Adrian), Noreen O’Neill (Kevin), Linda Roycroft (Peter) and Maeve Conway (Rory). Loving and devoted grandfather to his 8 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Cherished brother of the late Sheila McGartland and Vona McCann. Funeral and wake arrangements to follow and will be posted here. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

The death has taken place February 28th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Frances McConnell (née Potts) 143 Urney Road, Clady. Beloved wife of the late Vincent (Bing), much loved mother of Patricia, Catherine, Diane, Paul, Frances and Linda, and sister of Jim, Charlie, Mary, Johnny, William and the late George and Danny. Reposing at her home on Saturday (March 1st) from 5p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Monday (March 3rd) at 11.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Doneyloop at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop. @st.columbaschurchdoneyloop2112. 741