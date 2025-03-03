Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Coyle (Dungannon) March 1st 2025. Suddenly. Aileen beloved mother of Gerrí, Sara Lee, Jacob and Darcie, dearly loved daughter of Roisin Madden and loving sister of Darren (Mandy), Cara (Maxy) and Molaí. Funeral on Tuesday in St. Malachy’s Church, Edendork at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. House strictly private. Family only please. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by her loving mother, daughters, son, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

The death has occurred of Paddy Connolly. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at The Palliative Care Ward, Omagh Hospital & Primary Care Complex, 2nd March 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Kathleen, much loved brother of Bridget (Mc Evoy) and the late Mary, Bernie and Eddie, cherished son of the late Eddie and Constance. In keeping with Paddy’s wishes, reposing at his late home (12, Glen Road, Aughnahoo, Castlederg) on Monday 3rd March from 12 noon to 8 p.m. to family, neighbours and close friends. The house is private at all other times. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday 4th March at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The Palliative Care Ward, Omagh Hospital & Primary Care Complex c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

Martin – March 1st 2025 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Henry Arthur (Artie), devoted Husband of Kathleen, 5 Ballygonney Road, West, Coagh, loving Father of Andrea and Warren, a dear Father-in-Law of Elaine, proud Granda of Katie, Andy, Henry, Sam and Harry and dearest Brother of Bobby and the late Dai, Tom and Andy. House and Funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please. “Forever loved, till we meet again”

Duffy Omagh 1st March 2025 Eugene R.I.P 9 Sperrin Park. Peacefully in Three Rivers Care Home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Margaret and cherished father of Helena (Alastair), Charles (Jacqueline), Damien (Fiona), Michael (Emma) and Clare (John), loving grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral Tuesday at 10am in the Sacred Heart Church which can be viewed on Drumragh Parish Webcam with interment in St Mary’s Cemetery Drumragh. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his Soul.