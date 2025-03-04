Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

CARDWELL – 2nd March 2025, peacefully at hospital, Bertie, dearly loved husband of Hazel, 104 Tamnamore Road, Dungannon. Loving father of Mark and David, father-in-law of Cherie, much loved grandfather of Joshua, Jaxon, Sam, and Khianna, also a dear brother John, Charlotte, and Mamie. House Private. Funeral arrangements later. No Flowers please. Donations if desired payable to Holmes of Dungannon, c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL for Dementia N.I. Will be lovingly remembered by his wife, sons, and wider family circle. “You will always be in our thoughts.”

The death has occurred of Robert ASPINALL March 2, 2025 (peacefully) at home, 3 Rathbeg, Cookstown, Robert, dearly beloved son of the late Teresa (Cissie) and much loved brother of Stanley and the late Ida. Everyone welcome at the family home on Monday (3 March), 3.00pm – 8.00pm and Tuesday (4 March) 12.00pm – 8.00pm. A thanksgiving service will take place in his late home on Wednesday, 5 March, at 1.30pm, followed by burial in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother, nieces, nephews and all the Aspinall and Stewart family circles.

Gormley Jay, (Killyclogher, Omagh), formerly of 5 Gleannan Close, Killyclogher, BT79 7YA died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital on Saturday 1st March 2025, surrounded by his loving daughters. Beloved husband of the late Rita. Treasured father of Fiona Beattie (Adrian), Noreen O’Neill (Kevin), Linda Roycroft (Peter) and Maeve Conway (Rory). Loving and devoted grandfather to his 8 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Cherished brother of the late Sheila McGartland and Vona McCann. Jay will be reposing in his late residence from 7pm until 9pm on Monday 3rd March and from 10.30am until 9pm on Tuesday 4th March. House private on morning of funeral. Jay will leave his former residence at 2.30pm, on Wednesday 5th March for 3pm requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher, followed by his burial afterwards, in the adjoining cemetery. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Jay will travel from Gleannan Close, and along the Tirquin Road to arrive at St Mary’s Church at 2.50pm. Alternatively, the funeral Mass may be viewed via the St Mary’s Parish webcam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

Conroy (née Gallagher) Moira, (formerly of Moyle Newtownstewart and the Isle Of Wight), peacefully at Knockmoyle Nursing Home March 2nd 2025 R.I.P. Dearly beloved wife of the late Stanley R.I.P. and dear sister of Liam and the late Annie, Alice, Sean, Seamus, Kathleen, Michael and Eilish R.I.P. Moira’s remains will repose at her late residence, Moyle, 8 Strahulter Road Newtownstewart today Monday (March 3rd) from 2pm-9pm. Funeral from there tomorrow Tuesday (March 4th) at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Oratory Newtownstewart for 11am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in Glenock Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Knockmoyle Comfort Fund c/o Paul Gallagher Funeral Director Newtownstewart. Family time only please on the morning of the funeral.

HAMILTON – March 1st, 2025, peacefully at hospital in her 99th year. Ivy, Deramore Avenue, Moira and formerly Killyman, beloved wife of the late Tommy, loving mother of Malcolm, Andrew and Brian and a devoted grandmother. Funeral service in St. John’s Parish Church, Moira on Wednesday 5th March at 2.30 pm followed by committal in Killyman Parish Churchyard at 5.00 pm (approximately). No flowers please. Donations if desired to be made payable to Dereck Marshall, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk for St. John’s Parish Church and Killyman Parish Church. Will be lovingly remembered by her Family and all the Family Circle. “The day thou gavest Lord is ended”

McGaughey Omagh 2nd March 2025 Martin R.I.P peacefully in The Palliative Care Ward, Omagh. Beloved husband of the late Rosie and loving father of Stephanie (Eóin), Martina and John (Karen). Doting grandfather to Christopher and Logan. Dear brother of Vonnie, Maureen and the late Francis, Phyllis, Lily, Sheila, Paddy and Bernie. Now reposing in his daughter’s residence 44 Edergoole Road Omagh B7T8 1QR Monday 12-9pm. Funeral Tuesday at 1pm in the Sacred Heart Church which can be viewed on Drumragh Parish Webcam with interment in St Mary’s Cemetery Drumragh. Deeply regretted by his daughters, son, son in law, daughter in law, grandsons, partner Finola, sisters, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. May He Rest in Eternal Peace.