Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Donnelly, (Coalisland) 24th March 2025, Sean R.I.P. Loving husband of Kitty (nee O’Neill), father of Sean, Brendan, Martina, Damien, Philip, Carmel, much loved grandfather, great grandfather, brother, brother in law and father in law. Son of the late John and Isobel Donnelly R.I.P. Sean’s remains will be reposing at his home 76 Stewartstown Road, BT71 4PF from 6pm on Monday. Removal on Wednesday to St Mary’s and St Joseph’s Church, Brackaville for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonoe. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters and the extended Donnelly and O’Neill family circle and friends. St.Pio and St.Anthony pray for him.

The death has occurred of James (Henry) COOPER Passed away 22nd March 2025, peacefully at Larne Care Home. Formerly of Carnteel, Omagh and Whiteabbey. Dearly beloved husband of Georgina. Loving dad to Ian, Eric and Heather. Father-in-law to Elaine, Rosie and Mel. A proud grandfather to Eve, Hannah, Andrew, Eloise, Ollie and Ben. A service of thanksgiving for Henry’s life will be held in Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church on Friday 28th March 2025 at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Dementia N.I. c/o S & J Irvine Funeral Directors, 48 Rashee Road Ballyclare BT39 9HJ (Cheques made payable to the above charity; card donations via telephone on 028 9335 2162 Mon-Fri 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. Cash donations are also welcome). Henry was a loving and gentle man who will be loved and remembered by the entire family circle at home and abroad. Resting in peace.