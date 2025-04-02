Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McDERMOTT, March 31st, 2025 WILLIAM (JOHN) Peacefully at his late home, 8 Lough Road, Drumlegagh. Dearly beloved husband of Margaret. A devoted father of Crofton, Ann, Robbie, Bill and Arnold. A much-loved father-in-law and grandfather of JoAnn, Rachel, Declan, Jasmine, Zara, Darcey and Zoe. Dear brother of Sam and the late Drew and Isabel. House Private Service of Thanksgiving for the life of John will be held in Baronscourt Parish Church on Thursday at 2:00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Baronscourt Parish Church & Drumlegagh Presbyterian Church Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle “Till we meet again”

Coyle (Omagh) 31st March 2025 Teddy peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Dolores. Devoted father of David, Marian (Danny), Sean, Ann (Chris) and the late Martin RIP. Son of the late James and Mary. Brother of Raymond, Madeline and the late Jimmy, Patsy and Marie RIP. Remains reposing at his late residence 7 Kevlin Gardens today Thursday 1st April and tomorrow Wednesday 2nd April from 5pm to 9pm. Requiem mass Thursday 3rd April at 10am in the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh with interment afterwards in Dublin Road cemetery. Family flowers only donation in lieu of flowers if so desired to Parkinson’s NI c/o O’Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Directors 27 Market Street, Omagh. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, son in law, grandchildren Jonas, Caius, Lilja and Edward, brother, sister, extended family and friends.

McDonald (Nee O’Neill) (9 Rockdale Close, Rock, Dungannon, BT703PX). Moira, suddenly, 31st March 2025 (R.I.P). Loving wife of the late Joe (R.I.P). Devoted mother of Colette, Aidan, Mark and mother in-law of Lisa and Cathy. Precious grandmother of Holly, Joseph, Riona and Jayde. Cherished sister of Con and the late John who died in infancy (R.I.P) also much loved sister in-law of Marguerite. Much loved aunty too Jack and Sara. Beloved daughter of the late Mick and Mary (R.I.P). On her soul’s sweet Jesus have mercy. Moira’s remains will repose at her family home for a wake today Tuesday (April 1st) from 6:30pm. Funeral from there on Thursday (April 3rd) at 11:20am going to Church of the Most Sacred Heart, Rock for 12:00 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and sorrowfully missed her loving daughter, sons, grandchildren, daughters in-law, brother, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and her wider family circle of the McDonald family. St. Joseph Pray for Her.

Mc Cullagh (formerly of Woodland Road Gortin) Maureen, peacefully at Hillcrest Care Facility March 31st 2025 R.I.P. Daughter of the late Willie and Mary R.I.P. and dear sister of Lenny and the late Teresa (Hutchinson) R.I.P. Maureen’s remains will repose at Mc Guigan’s Funeral Home, 57 Main Street Gortin for a wake on Wednesday (April 2nd) from 3pm-7pm. Funeral from there on Thursday (April 3rd) at 10.30am going to St Patrick’s Church Gortin for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

CALDWELL, March 31st, 2025 DAVID FREDERICK (FREDDIE) Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 50 Dunteige Road, Mountjoy, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of Rosemary. A devoted father of Ivan (Corinne). A much-loved grandfather of Matthew and Rebecca and dear brother of Muriel and Jackie. House Strictly Private Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Freddie will be held in Omagh Methodist Church on Thursday at 12:30pm followed by committal in Castlederg Cemetery. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Omagh Methodist Church Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle “The Lord is my shepherd”

The death has taken place March 31st 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Elizabeth (Libbi) Duddy (née Mc Guigan) 104 Mulvin Road, Victoria Bridge and formerly of Coyagh, Fintona. Beloved wife of the late Liam, much loved mother of Edel, Kevin, Michael, Mark, Daniel, Aine, Matthew and the late baby Pauline and mother-in-law of Stephen, Sarah, Mary, Rachel and Rory. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (April 1st) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday (April 3rd) at 10.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Theresas Church, Sion Mills at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in St Eugenes Cemetery, Glenock. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, seventeen grandchildren, great granddaughter and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-theresas-church-sion-mills-donegal-webcam

Hopper, Hugh John, late of 101 Camgart Road, Tempo, BT94 3LH. A much loved husband of Hazel, and a devoted father of Marlynne (Joerg), Simon (Tara), Jane (Tom) and Charlotte (Paul). Also a dear brother of Margot, Roberta, Beryl and David, and a very special grandfather of Dylan, Claire, Eoin, Conor, Hugo and Rosa. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call to the family home on Tuesday from 6.00pm until 10.00pm and on Wednesday from 2.00pm until 10.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Hugh will take place on Thursday at 2.00pm in Cavanaleck Presbyterian Church, Fivemiletown, followed by a private family interment in the adjoining churchyard. Please note the family will be greeting anyone attending the service on Thursday from 1.15pm on entrance to the church. Donations in memory of Hugh are to Chest Heart & Stroke. Please make all Cheques payable to “CHSNI” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Hugh, you were so dearly loved and will be so sadly missed. “The Lord is my Shepherd”

POLLOCK, March 30th, 2025 ROBERTA ELEANOR MARY Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 20 Grahamstown Road, Castlederg. Dearly beloved wife of the late Duncan, devoted mother of Howard and Hilary, mother-in-law of Tracey, a cherished nana of Lynsey (Christopher), Janine (James), Jessica (Clive) and Naomi (Rob) and great grandmother of Jack, Harry and Grace. House strictly private. Service of thanksgiving for the life of Roberta will be held in Second Castlederg Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 2pm followed by a private family committal. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Second Castlederg Presbyterian Church. Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “The day thou gavest Lord has ended”

We regret to inform you of the passing of Maureen Mulholland (nee O’Hare) Passed away peacefully on March 30, 2025 at Bannview Care Home. Formerly of Jubilee Park, Cookstown. Loving wife of the late Tom and mother of Tom, Stephen and Conn. Mother-in-law of Colette, Donna and Louise. Devoted Granny to Emma, Aine, Thomas, Eoin, Connor, Katie and Niall, and Great-Grandmother of Tait, Aria, Isabella, Isidora, Oskar, Erik and Orianna. Maureen will repose at her son’s home 50 Ballykeel Road, Mayobridge. Funeral mass will be held at 12 noon in Holy Trinity Church, Cookstown, on April 2, 2025 and burial afterwards in Forthill Park Cemetery. Maureen will be loved and remembered always.