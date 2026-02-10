Today’s death notices – Sunday, February 10

Dynes (née McGeary), Clonmore, Dungannon — 8th February 2026, peacefully at Ashbrook Private Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family, Margaret (Peggy), beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Gerard, Sean, Kieran and Claire (McErlean), and cherished daughter of the late John and Mary. May they rest in peace. Late of 93 Clonmore Road, BT71 6HX. Peggy’s remains will repose at her late residence from 11.00am on Monday until removal on Wednesday at 11.00am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Clonmore, for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family home private on the morning of the funeral. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul.

ROBINSON — 8th February 2026, peacefully at his home, 7 Hillhead Road, Clabby, Fivemiletown, Cecil, dearly loved husband of Vera, much-loved father of Keith (Gillian) and Alan (Susan), devoted grandfather of Donna (Adam), Ashley (Jonathan), William, Sophie, Sam and Chloe, and great-grandfather of Albie and the late Henry Cecil. House strictly private at his own request. Friends are welcome to meet the family in St. Margaret’s Parish Church Hall, Clabby, on Tuesday 10th February from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral leaving from his late home on Wednesday 11th February at 1.00pm for Funeral Service in St. Margaret’s Parish Church, Clabby, at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Mc Caffrey, Mary (née McAleer) RIP, 84 Chapel Street, Cookstown, 8th February 2026, peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Frank (RIP), dearest mother of Martin (Anne), Fergal (Lisa), Gary and Ciaran. Much-loved grandmother to Ella, John, Eimear and Sarah. Cherished sister of Micky (RIP), Patsy (RIP) and Collette. Wake on Monday 9th February from 12 noon to 10.00pm. Remains leaving her home on Tuesday 10th February at 10.45am for 11.30am Requiem Mass at Most Holy Trinity Church, Cookstown, with burial afterwards at Fort Hill Cemetery.

Mullan, Omagh, Michael Ignatius R.I.P. — 7th February 2026, peacefully in South West Acute Hospital, formerly of High Street, Omagh. Cherished father of Patrick, loving brother of Gráinne (McLaughlin), Noel and Dermott. Michael will be reposing in Maguires Funeral Home, 21 Aghnamoyle Road, Omagh, BT78 5JX, on Monday 9th February from 4.00pm until 7.30pm and Tuesday 10th February from 4.00pm until 7.30pm. Funeral leaving the Funeral Home at 9.30am on Wednesday 11th February for Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, at 10.00am, followed by interment in Greenhill Cemetery.

L/Cpl. T. Cadden, No. 9 Company, Irish Guards — 8th February 2026, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Thomas Henry “Tom,” late of Dromore Road, Drumharvey, Irvinestown, beloved husband of Monica “Mona,” father of Thomas and stepfather of Adrian, Eamon and Siobhan. Also a special grandfather of Abi and Kai, and a dear uncle to Richard and all his nieces and nephews. Family homes private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Tom will take place on Tuesday at 1.00pm in Derryvullan North Parish Church, Irvinestown, followed by interment in Townhill Cemetery.

Murphy, 8 Bracken Vale, Omagh, 8th February 2026, peacefully at SWAH, Thomas RIP. Beloved husband of the late Catherine RIP, dear father of Genevieve (Jon), Shane (Sarah), Emma Kate (Karl), and loving grandfather to Thomas, Louie, Ellie May, Harvey and Anna. Thomas will be reposing in Muldoon & McKenna Funeral Home, Clogher, on Monday 9th February from 4.00pm until 8.00pm for family and friends. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St Patrick’s Church, Clogher, at 11.00am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Clarke, 8th February 2026, peacefully at Gillbrooke Nursing Home, Clabby, Fivemiletown, Rebecca Elizabeth (Betty), late of “Rock Cottage,” 20A Drumlegagh Road North, Newtownstewart. Dear wife of the late Tommy, loving mother of Billy, Linda and David, also mother-in-law and grandmother. Funeral on Tuesday 10th February in Ardstraw Parish Church, service at 12.30pm, followed by interment in Ardstraw New Cemetery.