Today’s death notices – Wednesday, February 11

McNelis, Kathleen – 93 Omagh Road, Greenhill, Ballygawley, Co Tyrone, February 9th 2026, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Packie (RIP), mother of Frank (Ita), Ann McCullagh (Niall), Baby Patrick (RIP), Eamonn (Anna), Claire Donnelly (Liam), Caroline Connolly (Michael), Geraldine Teague (Conor), Plunkett (Geraldine), Patrina Faulkner (RIP) (Declan). Much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Cherished sister of the late Mary B McNelis, Frank Horisk and Barney Horisk (RIP). Reposing at her late residence until removal on Thursday at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Malachy’s Church, Ballymacilroy, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Padre Pio pray for her.

Barrett (Coalisland), Catherine (Cassie) – 9th February 2026, peacefully in Sanville Nursing Home, beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Mary-Jane (RIP), dearest sister of the late Joseph and Mary, and Sadie (in infancy) RIP, and loving aunt of the late Brendan (RIP). Catherine will repose in her nephew Damien’s residence, 8 Lurgy Road, Newmills, BT71 4EX, from Tuesday evening until Wednesday evening, when she will arrive at SS Mary and Joseph’s Church, Brackaville Road, at 6pm for overnight repose. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 10am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Shevlin, Ciaran (Tynan) – 8th February 2026, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Treasured son of Shane and Caitriona, cherished brother of Anita, brother-in-law of Dermot, and uncle to Céadan. Adored by his grandparents Denis and Margaret Maguire and the late John and Ann Shevlin (RIP). Beloved by his aunts, uncles and cousins. Ciaran is reposing at home, 87 Cortynan Road, BT60 4QZ; all are welcome to pay their respects between 11am and 10pm. The family request privacy outside these times. Funeral from there on Wednesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Caledon, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan.

Scott, Ian Donald – 9th February 2026, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Omagh Hospital, and late of 35 Shergrim Glen, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of Amy, cherished father of Sophie and Jamie, beloved son of Raymond and the late Doreen, loving brother of Ryan and Robert, and a much-loved son-in-law, nephew, uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 5-9pm. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St Columba’s Parish Church on Thursday at 1pm, followed by committal in Greenhill Cemetery.

Ryan (Moortown), Margaret (RIP) – 9th February 2026, dearly beloved mother of Kevin, daughter of the late Willie and Sally, adored grandmother to Ethan, Eve and Elijah, and cherished sister of Eugene, Joe, Anthony, Mary (Gravelli), Bridget (O’Neill), Libby (McGrath) and the late Donal, Liam, Nancy, Christie and baby Joseph (RIP). Funeral from her home, 11 Annaghmore Road, BT80 0JQ, at 12.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moortown, for 1pm Requiem Mass on Thursday 12th February, followed by interment at Old Cross Cemetery.

Gunn née Cassidy, Pamela Patricia Ann (Pam) BEM – 9th February 2026, peacefully at the Cancer Centre, Belfast City Hospital, and late of 40 Bog Road, Florencecourt. Devoted wife of the late Joe, dearly loved mother of Graham (Sarah), Kim, Dale, Grant and Hayley (Kalem), and much-loved granny to Sam, Jack, Freddie and Faolán. A dear sister of Eddie, Elizabeth, Kathleen and Michelle, and cherished aunt to her nieces and nephews. Friends and neighbours are welcome on Tuesday 10th February at her late home, 40 Bog Road, Florencecourt, for a walk-through wake between 4-8pm. House strictly private at all other times. A Service of Thanksgiving will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Wednesday 11th February at 3pm, followed by burial in Inishmacsaint Parish Churchyard. Pam requested those attending to wear something blue or purple.

Mullan, Michael Ignatius (Omagh) – 7th February 2026, peacefully in South West Acute Hospital, formerly of High Street, Omagh. Cherished father of Patrick, loving brother of Gráinne (McLaughlin), Noel and Dermott. Michael will repose in Maguires Funeral Home, 21 Aghnamoyle Road, Omagh, BT78 5JX, on Monday 9th February from 4-7.30pm and Tuesday 10th February from 4-6.30pm. Funeral leaving the Funeral Home at 9.30am on Wednesday 11th February for Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, at 10am, followed by interment in Greenhill Cemetery. Michael will be deeply missed by his loving sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Benson (née Irwin), Anne – 8th February 2026, peacefully at Nightingale Care Home, Dungannon, formerly of 58 Quintinmanus Road, Newmills, Dungannon. Beloved wife of the late William, loving mother of Robin, Carol (Robert) and Michael (Sandra), much-loved grannie of Julie (David), Sarah, Scott (Danielle), Matthew, and great-grannie of Alfie, Jack, Arthur, Harry and Sophie. Treasured sister of the late Dorothy and Robert. Family and friends welcome at Holmes of Dungannon on Tuesday 10th February between 6-8pm. Funeral Service in Newmills Presbyterian Church (Co Tyrone) on Wednesday 11th February at 1pm, followed by interment in the adjoining burial ground.

West, Ron – 7th February 2026, peacefully at his home, 176 Laurel Drive, Strabane, and formerly of Mourne Avenue, Strabane. Beloved son of the late Muriel and Peter West, much-loved brother of Julie and Mark, and dearly loved uncle of Amy, Rachel, Jack, Devon, Jodie, Darci and Dara. Reposing at Quigley’s Funeral Home on Tuesday 10th February from 6.30-8.30pm. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Wednesday 11th February at 9.30am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount, at 10am. Private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium.

Samuel David – peacefully at his residence, 41 Magherabuoy Brae, Portrush, Co. Londonderry, and formerly of Bush, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone. Loving husband of Doris, dear father of David, Derek and the late Jacqueline, father-in-law, devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Holy Trinity Church, Main Street, Portrush, on Wednesday 11th February 2026 at 2pm. A private interment will precede the service.

Dynes (née McGeary), Margaret (Peggy) – Clonmore, Dungannon, 8th February 2026, peacefully at Ashbrook Private Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother to Gerard, Sean, Kieran, Claire (McErlean), and daughter of the late John and Mary. Peggy’s remains will repose at her late home from Monday at 11am until removal on Wednesday at 11am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Clonmore, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family home private on the morning of the funeral. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul.