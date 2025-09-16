Today’s weather forecast for Co Tyrone

Today will be a less windy day, with any lingering rain soon clearing to the north-east, leaving sunny spells. Towards the evening, cloud will move in from the south-west, followed by further rain.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)