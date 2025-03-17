Today’s weather forecast for Co Tyrone

This morning will see generally cloudy skies but the north-west will have a few sunny spells. In the afternoon, the cloud will become more widespread, but still leaving room for the odd sunnier break. Skies will remain cloudy overall tonight though some clearer breaks will intermittently develop. A dry and settled night.
