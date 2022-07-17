Top tips for staying safe in the sun

The sun is a rariety in Tyrone, but when it does come out to say hello, it begs to be enjoyed. However, that’s not to say we shouldn’t be careful and cautious when it comes to being out in the heat.

And with temperatures set to rise in the coming days the Public Health Agency (PHA) is urging people to protect themselves from the sun and to look out for older and more vulnerable people.

As a guide Public Health Agency (PHA) have offered a list of top tips for looking after yourself and others in hot weather:

Advertisement

Try to stay out of the sun, particularly when it is at its highest between 11am and 3pm;

Stock up on supplies like medicines, food and non-alcoholic drinks, so you won’t have to go out in the heat;

Keep your home cool – shutting windows when it’s hotter outside than inside may help;

Open your windows at night – when it’s cooler;

Keep drinking fluids;

Plan strenuous outdoor activities, like DIY or gardening during cooler parts of the day, like early morning;

Keep alcohol drinking to a minimum – it dehydrates the body;

Advertisement

Avoid heavy and hot food; modify your diet to include plenty of fruit and salad as this helps keep you hydrated;

Use a sun cream with a high sun protection factor – also known as ‘SPF’ – for protection from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation – SPF 15 or greater is advised with a UVA Rating of at least 4 stars;

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing, such as cotton, so sweat can evaporate;

If you feel sick or dizzy, keep out of the sun and seek medical advice.

To find more info on staying safe in hot weather visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/hot-weather-advice