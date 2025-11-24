‘Totally unacceptable’ delay over Greenvale compensation claims

IT is ‘totally unacceptable’ that hundreds of teenagers injured at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on the night that three young people were crushed to death are still awaiting compensation almost seven years on.

Speaking this week, Omagh solicitor, Adrian O’Kane of Patrick Fahy and Co – who represents a number of those affected by the tragedy – said urgent action is required to address the situation.

Lauren Bullock (17), Morgan Barnard (17) and Connor Currie (16) were all killed while waiting to attend a disco in the hotel on St Patrick’s night in 2019.

However it has now come to light that none of the other teenagers who sustained injuries in the crush have received compensation.

Adrian O’Kane stated, “It is totally unacceptable that none of the very many teenagers injured at the Greenvale Hotel in 2019, including many that our company represents, have still not received compensation.”

Mr O’Kane continued, “They received serious injury and trauma as the result of what happened on that night. Yet, nearly seven years on, the insurers prefer to rely on the delay of the criminal proceedings.

“This approach simply exacerberates the trauma of this night for the young people who were in attendance and in many cases remember so vividly what happened.”

A ‘no bill’ application is currently being considered by the Crown Court after the two men – hotel owner, Michael McElhatton of Rock Road in Moneymore and Seamus Mitchell of Mullan Road in Coagh – were charged with a number of offences, including a joint charge of unlawful killing.

Last week, the families of the three teenagers killed expressed their frustration that court proceedings in relation to the deaths are still ongoing.

Mr O’Kane went on to say that there is no reason why the issue of compensation cannot be resolved.

“There is absolutely no reason why the insurers cannot stand over and discharge their financial obligations in relation to these young people,” he added.

“The criminal proceedings are entirely distinct from the civil process.”

The Omagh solicitor also said that it is important to note the comments of the Crown Court Judge, Michael Ranaghan.

He said that to describe the event as a ‘tragedy’ was an understatement, and that the three young people who died had gone out that night to have fun.

“I cannot comprehend the pain they (the families) are suffering,” Judge Ranaghan said. “I hope they know I am aware of the loss they have suffered. The outcome of that day was horrible for all parties.”