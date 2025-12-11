Tractor talk this evening at Omagh arts centre

IN February 1925, a County Down inventor named Harry Ferguson filed a patent that would change farming forever.

His ‘Apparatus for Coupling Agricultural Implements to Tractors and Automatically Regulating the Depth of Work’ may sound technical, but its impact was revolutionary.

This breakthrough laid the foundations of the modern tractor. Ferguson perfected these ideas in Tyrone with what became known as the Ferguson System.

A free presentation at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, tonight (Thursday) at 8pm celebrates the centenery of The Ferguson System.

The insightful talk will be delivered by local historian Stevan Patterson. All welcome.