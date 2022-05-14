Tractor window smashed by hammer in Mountfield

OMAGH police are appealing for information following the smashing of a tractor’s window by a hammer in Mountfield.

It was reported that some time between 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 10, and 6am on Wednesday, May 11, the rear left-side window of a tractor parked on the Inisclan Road had been shattered by the blunt instrument.

Speaking out about the incident, a police spokesperson said, “Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone that may have witnessed anything suspicious in the Inisclan Road area to contact police on ‘101’, quoting reference number ‘1565’ of ‘11/05/22’.