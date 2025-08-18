Traders’ concerns after violent knife fight in Dungannon centre

TRADERS in Dungannon have voiced concern after a violent knife fight broke out in broad daylight in the heart of the town last week.

The alarming scenes unfolded around 4.45pm on Thursday in the Irish Street and Shamble Lane area, when several men were reportedly seen brawling with weapons, including knives.

Footage of the clash quickly spread across social media, sparking outrage and renewed concern over rising levels of violence and anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

Police confirmed that a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, and affray.

He was later released on bail pending further enquiries. No serious injuries were reported.

Local traders, who say they have been flagging concerns for years, fear incidents like this are deterring shoppers and damaging the reputation of the town.

“There are many fantastic businesses in the area, and we want the public to feel safe when shopping in the town centre,” one business owner described to the Tyrone Herald.

“Anti-social behaviour must not be allowed to discourage people from visiting.”

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Diana Armstrong described the incident as ‘deeply troubling’ and said her office had received a growing number of reports of violent and anti-social behaviour in the Irish Street area.

She called for stronger preventative measures, including more CCTV coverage and knife disposal bins, and pledged to work with the PSNI and Mid Ulster District Council.

Sinn Féin councillor Dominic Molloy branded the fight ‘distressing’ for residents and passers-by, saying his party was engaging with both the community and police to prevent a repeat occurrence.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about last week’s fight to contact investigating officers.